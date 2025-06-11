Raja Raghuwanshi News Saat Janmon Ka Saath Sonam Raghuwanshi Posted From Husbands Account

Major revelation comes to forefront in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. It has come to light that Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly attempted to mislead the police by posting from his social media account. Sonam made this post from Raja's account after the murder on May 23 the same day the couple was reported to be missing. Posted from Raja's phone, the post read 'saat janmon ka saath hai'. Raja and Sonam were in Meghalaya for their honeymoon, the two got married on May 11.