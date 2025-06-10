Raja Raghuvanshi News Meghalaya Police Gets Sonams Custody Takes Her To Sonam Raghuwanshi News

Meghalaya police got three day transit remand of Sonam Raghuvanshi. Sonam is the prime accused in murder case of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi. Sonam was taken to Shillong by Meghalaya Police on transit remand. Meghalaya Police are currently in the process of bringing accused Sonam Raghuvanshi to Shillong by Tuesday evening, under an operation dubbed "Operation Honeymoon." Raghuvanshi is being transported on a transit remand from Uttar Pradesh. Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills, Vivek Syiem confirmed the development, stating that the accused is expected to arrive in the state capital later this evening, though the exact time remains unconfirmed.