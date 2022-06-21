Raising voice permitted violence will not be tolerated NSA Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on June 21 said that raising voice is justified in democracy but vandalism and violence will not be tolerated. During an interview Smita Prakash, Doval said, “I think that the protests, raising your voice is justified and is permitted in a democracy. But this vandalism, this violence is not permitted and will not be tolerated at all.” “FIRs lodged, accused identified, after due probe we can say who were the forces behind it. An investigation must be done and thoroughly so,” he added. “Further, it's totally invalid. I can tell that if there's any guarantee in the society to keep peace and stability, it'll be the civilian population that has to become law-abiding,” said the NSA on the question of some expressing fear of Agniveers getting released from Services becoming mercenaries for hire.