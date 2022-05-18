Raising questions on capability of our students is wrong: Jairam Thakur on Manish Sisodia’s ‘education’ remark

While speaking about the remark of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on the state education system, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on May 17 in Shimla, said that Himachal Pradesh is no less than Delhi, and raising questions on the capability of our students is wrong. “He has come here with a political purpose. Improvement in any sector is good but that's not their aim. Delhi and HP's situations are very different,” the CM said. “Himachal Pradesh is no less than Delhi, in terms of education, despite difficult circumstances. Raising questions on the capability of our students is not good. They should first understand Himachal and then talk about it,” he added.