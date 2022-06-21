Rainfall lashes parts of Delhi-NCR possibility of thunderstorm in Noida

Rainfall lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on June 21. As per IMD, Delhi will experience a generally cloudy sky with light rain today. Maximum and Minimum temperatures are expected to be 32 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius in Delhi-NCR. On the other hand, the IMD forecasted partly cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or thunderstorm today in Noida.