Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Rainfall brings respite from boiling summer in parts of UP

Strong winds and rainfall lashed different parts of Uttar Pradesh on May 23. Several trees were uprooted. Despite some inconvenience, the rain brought respite from the heat.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.