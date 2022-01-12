Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Rain lashes Patna

Rain lashed parts of Patna, Bihar on January 12. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted the city will be witnessing cloudy sky with light rain. The minimum and maximum temperature will hover between 15 oC to 21 oC.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.