{"id":"2762218","source":"DNA","title":"Rain lashes parts of Delhi, brings respite from scorching heat","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"People in national capital experienced better weather on Tuesday early morning. Rainfall in several parts of Delhi brought the temperature down. The pleasant weather is a relief for Delhiites who were suffering from scorching heat from the past several weeks.","summary":"People in national capital experienced better weather on Tuesday early morning. Rainfall in several parts of Delhi brought the temperature down. The pleasant weather is a relief for Delhiites who were suffering from scorching heat from the past several weeks.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-rain-lashes-parts-of-delhi-brings-respite-from-scorching-heat-2762218","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/18/837902-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/1806_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_09.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560845702","publish_date":"Jun 18, 2019, 01:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Jun 18, 2019, 01:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2762218"}