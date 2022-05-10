Search icon
Rain lashes parts of Bengaluru

Rain lashed parts of Bengaluru on May 10. IMD had predicted a cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers for the city. As per IMD, the rain spell will continue till May 14.

