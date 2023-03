Rain, hailstorm damage crops in Ghaziabad

Crops were damaged due to rain and hailstorm in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh on March 20. Farmers are facing difficulties due to heavy losses. “There is lot of damage to crops. There is nothing left. 20 per cent is not a food for the animals. Wheat will not come out at all from this damaged crops. We would only expect the government to compensate us,” said a farmer.