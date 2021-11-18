Rain alert 769 pumps installed across Chennai says Corporation Commissioner

Following the ‘red alert’ issued by IMD Chennai, Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner, Gagandeep Singh Bedi on November 18 said that a total of 769 pumps has been installed all across the city. “Technical officials in low line areas will ensure that during heavy rains all pumps in the areas are operated and water is drained out. A total of 769 pumps installed all across the city as we don't want any area to be inundated,” he added.