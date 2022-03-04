Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects anti-collision system ‘Kavach’ in Hyderabad

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on March 04, inspected the functioning of anti-collision system ‘Kavach’ in Hyderabad and expressed the need for its implementation around the world. “Future plan is to roll it out very rapidly and export it to other countries also. This year we will roll it out on 2,000 kilometres and in coming years 4,000-5,000 kilometres every year,” said Ashwini Vaishnaw. Kavach is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection System. It is SIL-4 certified, which is the highest level of safety certification.