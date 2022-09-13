Raids underway at premises of two former Tamil Nadu Ministers over departmental irregularities

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption raided several properties of two former Tamil Nadu Ministers, SP Velu Mani and C Vijayabaskar, for past irregularities in their respective departments. In that context, searches are being conducted at 13 places including five at Chennai, three at Salem and one each at Madhurai, Theni, Pudukottai, Thiruvallur and Tambaram. Besides, residence of Dr Balajinathan, Dean of Theni Medical College and residence of Manivannan, owner of RKM Electricals are being raided.