Raids on Congress leaders: It is clearly a political vendetta, says KC Venugopal

Speaking on Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at various locations in Raipur and Bhilai in Chhattisgarh in connection with an alleged coal levy scam, Congress leader KC Venugopal on February 21 alleged that it is clearly a political vendetta.“It's a clear political vendetta. We expected this. ED always arrives wherever there is a Congress convention or election. We're not scared. We're law-abiding citizens. In the name of ED & CBI, don't think that Congress is going to be scared,” said Congress leader KC Venugopal.

