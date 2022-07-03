Rahul Gandhi writes letter to Centre to include short-distance roads under PMGSY Scheme

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 03 inaugurated the Ambalapadi-Valamburam-Kootampara road in Nilambur, Kerala. While addressing the inaugural event in Kerala, Rahul said, “There are more short-distance roads and there is a rule regarding PMGSY road Scheme that roads shorter than 5 km are kept out of the scheme. I have written a letter asking for relaxation in rules so that these roads are also included in the scheme.”