Rahul Gandhi vs EC: Rahul Gandhi Hits Back At Election Commission Of India | EC vs Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded greater transparency from the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Maharashtra elections. His remarks came after the ECI issued a point-wise rebuttal to his 'rigging' allegations. The Leader of Opposition (LoP) slammed the poll panel, stating: "unsigned, evasive notes to intermediaries is not the way to respond to serious questions." He called on the ECI to publish "consolidated, digital, machine-readable voter rolls" for recent Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections — with a specific focus on Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi also demanded the release of "post-5pm CCTV footage from Maharashtra polling booths." He concluded his statement by saying: "Evasion won’t protect your credibility. Telling the truth will."