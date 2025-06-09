Rahul Gandhi vs EC BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Match Fixing Remarks | Election Commission

Rahul Gandhi vs EC: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Match Fixing' Remarks | Election Commission BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi: "When He Loses, He Finds EC At Fault" — Poonawala Accuses of Pre-Poll Excuses In a sharp counter-attack, BJP leader Shahzad Poonawala has slammed Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's "match-fixing" remark regarding the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Speaking on Gandhi's statement, Poonawala asserted that such comments indicate an impending loss for the Congress in the upcoming Bihar elections, prompting "excuses beforehand." Poonawala accused Rahul Gandhi of always blaming the Election Commission (EC) when facing defeat, suggesting a belief that his "family system is above the constitutional system." This comes after Gandhi alleged "match-fixing" in recent state polls. Defending the poll body, the BJP leader highlighted that the Election Commission has consistently provided factual answers to all queries, multiple times. Poonawala concluded with a strong condemnation, stating that those whose family's character involves "the killing of constitutional institutions should not accuse others of 'match fixing'." The political war of words intensifies ahead of key elections.