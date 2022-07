Rahul Gandhi terms vandalisation of Wayanad office ‘unfortunate’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 01 termed vandalisation of his Wayanad office an unfortunate incident and said that he doesn’t have any hostilities towards the perpetrators. Speaking to media persons, Gandhi said, “It is the office of the people of Wayanad. It's unfortunate what happened. Violence never resolves problems. People did this act in an irresponsible manner. I don't have any hostility towards them.”