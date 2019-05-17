Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over his ‘non-political’ interview

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday addressed a public rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan. During the speech, he launched a vitriolic attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by targeting on his ‘non-political’ interview with Bollywood star Akshay Kumar. Highlighting the unemployment issue Congress president accused PM Modi for making fake television interviews. “Unemployment is the biggest problem in front of the nation, youth from every corner of the country are screaming for jobs. Narendra Modi says that he eat mango by plucking it directly from tree. I have less space in my suitcase so I cut the sleeves of my Kurta, in which world the Prime minister of the country is living in.”