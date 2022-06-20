Rahul Gandhi should know ED is Enforcement Directorate not ‘Entitlement Demand’ says Sambit Patra

National Spokesperson of BJP, Sambit Patra on June 20 referring to ED’s probe against Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case said that, he should know that ED is Enforcement Directorate and not ‘Entitlement Demand’. Speaking to ANI, Patra said, “No one is Queen Victoria or Prince in this country that they won't be probed, law is equal for all. Everyone is probed for corruption. Public knows about the involvement of a family and Rahul Gandhi's role in misusing country's money through National Herald scam.” “Rahul Gandhi should know that ED is Enforcement Directorate, not 'Entitlement Demand'. Congress' demand of entitlement is that they are from the first family and how can they be probed. The SC also told them they will have to face trial,” he added.