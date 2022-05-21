Rahul Gandhi says 'India not in a good place, PM Modi doesn't listen'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 20 (local time), while attending an event in London, answered a question on why Bharatiya Janata Party is winning polls. “Polarisation and total dominance of media. Also, RSS has built a structure that has penetrated into the large mass. Opposition parties and Congress need to build such a structure,” said Rahul Gandhi. “We need to go much more aggressively to the large mass of people, to 60-70 per cent of people who don't vote for the BJP and we need to do it together,” he added.