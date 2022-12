Rahul Gandhi's Viral Dance with Ashok Gehlot & Sachin Pilot | Bharat Jodo Yatra | Congress

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot seemed to have put their differences aside for one day. The duo spotted dancing hand-in-hand. This happened during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra event in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar.