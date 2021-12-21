Rahul Gandhi’s reply over ‘lynching’ reminds us of Emergency, reacts Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, while reacting on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tweet on lynching, said that Rahul Gandhi’s reply over lynching reminds us of the era of Emergency. “The biggest example of 'lynching' is the incidents that took place in 1984, after the death of former PM Indira Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi's reply to a media question today over 'lynching', reminds us of the era of Emergency,” said Union Minister Anurag Thakur. #AnuragThakur #EraofEmergency #RahulGandhi