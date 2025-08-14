Rahul Gandhis Lawyer Takes A U-Turn Withdraws Threat To Life Plea In Savarkar Defamation Case

Rahul Gandhi's Lawyer Takes A U-Turn, Withdraws 'Threat To Life' Plea In Savarkar Defamation Case The lawyer representing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case filed by Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, on Wednesday submitted a pursis in the Pune court hearing the case, but later made a U-turn, saying he had filed the application without consulting Rahul. The pursis stated that there was “substantial apprehension that Rahul Gandhi may face harm” in light of his current political stand and Satyeki’s “lineage from Nathuram Godse”. #rahulgandhi #SatyakiSavarkar #nathuramgodse #SavarkarDefamationCase