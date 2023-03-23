Rahul Gandhi's jail term in ‘Modi surname’: Political reactions in; Opposition Alleges "Conspiracy"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail by a Surat court. Gandhi had been sentenced to jail in the defamation case over his remark on the ‘Modi’ surname but also got bail minutes after the decision. The Surat court had convicted Gandhi under Section 504 of the IPC (Intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace). Political reactions pour in after Gandhi's conviction in the defamation case.