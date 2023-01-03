Rahul Gandhi’s comparison of India-China dispute with Russia-Ukraine conflict is funny: N Ramchander Rao

BJP leader N Ramchander Rao reacted to the statement made by Rahul Gandhi regarding the comparison of India-China conflict with the ongoing Russia’a war with Ukraine. While speaking to ANI, Rao said, “Rahul Gandhi’s comparison of India-China border dispute with the Ukrainian-Russian conflict is very funny. There cannot be a match for this type of comedy.” He also criticised Kamal Hassan for asking such questions to Rahul Gandhi and mentioned it as an insult to soldiers and asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise to the country.