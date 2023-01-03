Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Rahul Gandhi’s comparison of India-China dispute with Russia-Ukraine conflict is funny: N Ramchander Rao

BJP leader N Ramchander Rao reacted to the statement made by Rahul Gandhi regarding the comparison of India-China conflict with the ongoing Russia’a war with Ukraine. While speaking to ANI, Rao said, “Rahul Gandhi’s comparison of India-China border dispute with the Ukrainian-Russian conflict is very funny. There cannot be a match for this type of comedy.” He also criticised Kamal Hassan for asking such questions to Rahul Gandhi and mentioned it as an insult to soldiers and asked Rahul Gandhi to apologise to the country.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Christmas 2022: Try these 6 delicious and super tasty dishes on celebration eve
Searching THESE topics on Google can land you in jail, legal soup
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Nikki Tamboli stuns in sexy dress
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 date sheet OUT: Important dates, website, and how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.