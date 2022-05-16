Rahul Gandhi ridicules BJP, says ‘they choose to help big industrialists’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on May 16 slammed Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideology and said that while INC chose to aid the poor, BJP chose big industrialists. “It's a fight between two ideologies. On one side is Congress' ideology which says that we've to go ahead by bringing everyone together, respect everyone and protect everyone's history and culture. On other side is BJP which creates divides and erases tribals' history and culture,” he said. “This is a fight that is going on today in India. We connect people, they divide people. We help the weak, they help chosen big industrialists,” added the Congress leader.