Rahul Gandhi requested LS Speaker to allow him time to respond to BJP’s allegations: Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on March 16 said that Rahul Gandhi has requested LS Speaker Om Birla to allow him time to respond to BJP’s allegations. He said, “Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today met with the Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla in the Parliament and requested him to allow him time to speak about the allegations made by BJP against him.”