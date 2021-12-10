Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat his wife Madhulika

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika in Delhi on December 10. Former Defence Minister AK Antony, party’s senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Harish Singh Rawat also paid tributes to CDS Gen Rawat and his wife. The CDS and his wife lost their lives in a tragic chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 08.