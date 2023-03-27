Search icon
Rahul Gandhi not allowed to speak in Parliament even once: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on March 27, said that allegations are made against Rahul Gandhi but he was not allowed to speak in the Parliament once. While speaking to ANI, Gaurav Gogoi said “Today the word has reached everywhere that Prime Minister Modi has cancelled the membership of Rahul Gandhi so that he can save his close friend Adani. The people of our party are protesting. Allegations were levelled against Rahul Gandhi but he was not allowed to speak (in the House) even once.”

