Rahul Gandhi News: Congress Workers Pour Milk On Rahul Gandhi, CM Revanth Posters | Caste Census Congress workers in Hyderabad poured milk on posters of Rahul Gandhi and CM Revanth Reddy on May 1, celebrating the Centre’s decision to conduct a caste census. Congress is calling it a major victory for the party.