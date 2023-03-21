Search icon
“Rahul Gandhi must apologise for his baseless, false allegation…” Piyush Goyal

Bharatiya Janata Party in a presser reiterated its stance of an apology from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over the remarks he made in the United Kingdom. “We strongly condemn this. Many senior leaders have apologised for their mistakes. He should apologise to the Parliament and the country for having belittled the image of the Parliament and the Speaker,” said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on March 16. “He is showing no remorse. He acts as though he has done something patriotic. Apologising makes a man great and by not doing so he is showing us his and his Congress’ frivolous ideology,” said the Commerce and Industry Minister of India, Piyush Goyal.

