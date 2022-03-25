Rahul Gandhi meets top Congress leaders from Haryana to discuss Poll plans

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 25 met top party leaders from Haryana to discuss election plans. “No doubt there are issues that need to be addressed regarding strengthening of the party to grassroots level with new vigour. People expressed themselves and were heard by Rahul Gandhi, he met everybody together,” said Kumari Selja, President, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee.“Everybody kept their views regarding how the party can be bolstered up for elections. There's no acrimony among anyone and we'll fight elections unitedly,” said Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder S Hooda.