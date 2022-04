Rahul Gandhi meets RJD leader Sharad Yadav in Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 08 in Delhi, met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav at his residence. On being asked about Rahul Gandhi being made the party chief, Sharad Yadav said, “If somebody runs Congress round the clock, it is Rahul Gandhi. I think he should be made the party president. Only then can something big be done.”