Rahul Gandhi made it clear that no one from Gandhi family to become Congress Chief Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sep 23 said that Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that no one from Gandhi family will become the Congress President. Speaking to mediapersons Gehlot said, "I have requested Rahul Gandhi multiple times to accept everyone's proposal of becoming the Congress President. He made it clear that no one from the Gandhi family should become the next chief."