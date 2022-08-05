Rahul Gandhi launches attack on Centre, says India witnessing death of democracy

Senior Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on August 05 launched attack on the Central government over various issues, including inflation and unemployment. The Congress leader said that the country is witnessing the death of democracy. While addressing a Press Conference, Rahul Gandhi said, “We are witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested and beaten up.” “Idea is, people's issues - whether price rise, unemployment, violence in society - must not be raised. That's sole agenda of Government and Government is being run to protect interest of 4-5 people and this dictatorship is being run in interest of 2-3 big business people by 2 people,” he added.