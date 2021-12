Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition's protest against suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined Opposition's protest against suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs at Gandhi Statue inside Parliament premises in Delhi on December 14. The MPs were suspended for alleged unruly conduct towards the end of the Monsoon Session in August. The suspended MPs have been protesting at the Gandhi statue in the premises of the Parliament since the first day of their suspension.