Rahul Gandhi is a habitual offender who always talks off-topic: Arjun Meghwal

As Bharatiya Janata Party continues to demand an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United Kingdom, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the Congress MP has become a habitual offender who always talks off-topic. “He has become a habitual offender who never talks on the subject. In London too, the subject was something else, instead he insulted India’s democracy and Judiciary. Nation will not tolerate this, he will have to apologise,” said Arjun Meghwal on March 17.