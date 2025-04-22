Rahul Gandhi In USA BJP Hits Back At Congress LOP Over His Remarks On EC In US Calls Him Traitor

The BJP on Monday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a "traitor" for his remarks against the Election Commission and accused him of venting his frustration over ED action in the National Herald case on the poll body. The former Congress chief, who is on a visit to the US, raised questions on the BJP-led coalition's victory in the Maharashtra polls and alleged the Election Commission (EC) was compromised.