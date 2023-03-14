Search icon
Rahul Gandhi has questioned the sovereignty of India: Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi reacted to the statement of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge where he said that BJP is doing dictatorship in the country. While speaking to ANI, he said, “Everyone knows which party is doing dictatorship in the country, we all are aware of how Congress party behaves with their President. Rahul Gandhi has invited western countries to interfere in the internal matters of the country. He has questioned the sovereignty of India. The government in the country is duly elected by the people of India and it is the most popular single-party government in the country after 35 years.”

