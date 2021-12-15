Rahul Gandhi has given adjournment motion notice in LS over Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Adhir Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on December 15 informed that Rahul Gandhi has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. He said, “Rahul Gandhi has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. We will demand from the Government to sack the minister (Ajay Mishra Teni).” He further added, “If PM Modi has even an iota of devotion for Ganga Mata, he must advise his minister (Ajay Misra Teni) to resign or he himself should decide and sack him. I think it'll further enhance his image because he's working on image makeover right now.”