हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Webstory
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
Rahul Gandhi has belittled Indian Parliament: Pralhad Joshi
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on March 16 said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has belittled Indian Parliament.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
RRR
Virat Kohli
Naatu Naatu
Popular Stories
More
Viral video: Desi girl grooves to Saami Saami in crowded train, netizens say 'peeche toh dekho'
Porsche planning to launch new electric luxury SUV as profit rises
Lindsay Lohan announces first pregnancy with husband Bader S Shammas, mom Dina Lohan says, 'I am over the moon'
Uttar Pradesh: Ram Mandir to be connected with four-lane 'Parikrama' Road
‘Sirf tumhari DP dekh ke…’: Rapido driver harasses woman on WhatsApp, netizens left disgusted
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff'...
Hot belly dancing videos of Bh...
Holi 2023: 5 Bollywood diva's ...
Nia Sharma looks sizzling hot ...
Shane Warne: Remembering the A...
Speed Reads
More
GATE 2023 Result releasing shortly at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to check result online
Two pilots missing after Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashes in Arunachal Pradesh
PM Modi planning to slap several false cases: Arvind Kejriwal alleges as CBI pulls fresh charges against Manish Sisodia
CRPF recruitment 2023 notification released for 9,212 Constable posts, salary up to Rs 69000
How costly will ISRO's ticket to space be? S Somnath reveals tentative space flight fares
Most Watched
More
World’s longest river cruise ‘Ganga Vilas’ reaches Assam’s G...
BTS: Jungkook flexes his muscles, performs full body workout...
Maharashtra farmer earns Rs 2 on selling 512 kgs of onion...
Anurag Thakur lauds India’s position on Ukraine war...
DNA Entertainment Wrap, Feb 16...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Webstory
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall