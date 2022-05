Rahul Gandhi greeted by Congress workers at Chittorgarh Railway Station

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was greeted by party workers at Chittorgarh Railway Station on his way to Udaipur for the party's Chintan Shivir. Congress' three-day Chintan Shivir is all set to begin on May 13 in Udaipur which will emphasize on discussions over 'communal polarization', farmers' issues and strengthening the party for the upcoming elections.