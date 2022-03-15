Rahul Gandhi evades question on Kapil Sibal’s ‘Sab Ki Congress Ghar Ki Congress’ remark

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on March 15 evaded question on party leader Kapil Sibal's ‘Sab Ki Congress…Ghar Ki Congress’ remark. Kapil Sibal questioned the functioning of Congress’ leadership on several occasions. His statement came in the backdrop of the party’s debacle in recently held Assembly Polls in five states.