Rahul Gandhi didn’t raise Telangana’s Paddy Procurement issue in the Parliament: K Kavitha

Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha, while addressing a Press Conference on May 04 in Nizamabad, hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not raising the Telangana’s Paddy Procurement issue in Parliament despite her request to support farmers of the state. “During paddy crop issue, we urged him (Rahul Gandhi) to raise the issue in Parliament and to support farmers of Telangana but he didn't. But now he is planning something in Warangal, coming here to do politics only,” she said. “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi never talked in the favour of Telangana. Don’t know why he is coming to Warangal and Osmania University now,” she added.