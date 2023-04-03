Rahul Gandhi Defamation case: Surat court extends Rahul's bail till April 13; next hearing on May 3

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 03 appeared before Surat Court to appeal against his conviction in a defamation case. Congress leaders and supporters gathered in huge numbers outside Surat Court in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi. The hearing in the case challenging Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the 2019 defamation case will next be held on May 3. Whereas Surat District and Sessions Court extended his bail till April 13.