Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Defamation case: Surat court extends Rahul's bail till April 13; next hearing on May 3

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 03 appeared before Surat Court to appeal against his conviction in a defamation case. Congress leaders and supporters gathered in huge numbers outside Surat Court in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi. The hearing in the case challenging Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the 2019 defamation case will next be held on May 3. Whereas Surat District and Sessions Court extended his bail till April 13.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Mandira Bedi, India's most popular female sports presenter and host
Nysa Devgn spotted with Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan in Mumbai, photos go viral
From Crash Landing on You to Business Proposal: Top 10 Korean dramas that are must watch
Ali Fazal, Guneet Monga, Shaunak Sen pose with Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, other stars at Oscars 2023 nominees luncheon
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Dog invades ground during CSK vs LSG match, video takes internet by storm
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.