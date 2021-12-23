Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Kerala Congress President PT Thomas calls him forward-minded leader

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president PT Thomas on December 22 and called him a forward-minded leader and huge asset for the party. Rahul Gandhi said, “I heard the passing of PT Thomas with sadness. He was a superb congress leader. He was a forward-minded leader who was concerned about the environment. He was a huge asset for us and it is a tragedy for us and we are very sad. Because he showed us the directions to go forward. We will remember with happiness. We thank him for everything that he has done and for the sacrifice he has made for the party.” Thomas was undergoing cancer treatment in Tamil Nadu's Vellore for the last one month, where he passed away at 10:15 am.