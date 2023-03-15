Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi Cambridge Row: Mallikarjun Kharge backs Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks in UK

As BJP and Congress continue to be at loggerheads over Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks in the United Kingdom, Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated INC’s stance on an apology from Gandhi and said that “there is no question of one”. “There is no question of an apology. We will ask them that you went to so many countries and insulted the culture and humanity of the people here. He (Rahul Gandhi) spoke just on democracy. When people go into a debate, they put forth their opinion,” said INC President Kharge.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned into Indian Navy: Know features, weapons of stealth mission vessel
From Hera Pheri to Selfiee: Bollywood's biggest south remakes starring Akshay Kumar
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
From high-quality images to calling shortcut feature: Know WhatsApp’s 5 latest features that are coming soon
Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos in glittery outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 634 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.