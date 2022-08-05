Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Rahul Gandhi attacks Nirmala Sitharaman over macroeconomic issues

Senior Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on August 05 launched an attack on the Central government over various issues, including inflation and unemployment. The Congress leader said that the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has no understanding of the macroeconomic issues that India is facing presently. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “I think the macroeconomic fundamentals that she is talking about is something else. I don't think the Finance Minister has any understanding of what is going on in the economy of India, zero understanding. She is there as a mouthpiece.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Anshu Malik and Sakshi march into finals with an easy victory in the semi-final
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.