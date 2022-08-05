Rahul Gandhi attacks Nirmala Sitharaman over macroeconomic issues

Senior Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi on August 05 launched an attack on the Central government over various issues, including inflation and unemployment. The Congress leader said that the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has no understanding of the macroeconomic issues that India is facing presently. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “I think the macroeconomic fundamentals that she is talking about is something else. I don't think the Finance Minister has any understanding of what is going on in the economy of India, zero understanding. She is there as a mouthpiece.”