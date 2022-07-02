Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP says, Environment of ‘hatred and anger’ in India has been created by ruling dispensation

Congress leader on July 1 referring to Supreme C’s decision on Nupur Sharma controversy said that the environment of hatred and anger in India has been created by the ruling dispensation and not the person who made the comment. Addressing media persons, Gandhi said, “The atmosphere in the country has been created by the ruling dispensation. It is not the person who has made the comment. It is the Prime Minister. It is the Home Minister. It is the BJP & the RSS. It's an anti-national act.”